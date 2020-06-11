BREAKING NEWS: NCPD investigating after two people shot on Rivers Ave. Thursday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday morning in a parking lot off Rivers Ave.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of North Park Grill at 8780 Rivers Ave. at 1:39 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers arrived to the scene and located a deceased male victim and a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deckard says that the female victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

NCPD has no suspect information at this time and we will continue to update the story as information becomes available.