NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly hit his nephew with a bat on Sunday.

According to a report obtained by News 2, police responded to a North Charleston location after receiving multiple calls referencing a disturbance.

A woman told police that her brother, Taylor Jerome (56), got into an argument with her son the previous night over a video game.

Taylor walked toward the front door of an apartment before striking the juvenile in the back of the head with a brown blunt object. The juvenile was knocked unconscious and his mother forced Taylor into another bedroom, locked the door, and called 911.

When police arrived, they found Taylor after discovering that he jumped out of a second-story window and attempted to flee.

The juvenile regained consciousness when EMS arrived at the scene and he suffered light bleeding from a small laceration, NCPD said. He was taken to an area hospital.

Taylor was returning to the apartment complex after the juvenile’s mother gave police a suspect description and surrendered himself to police, telling officers “he already knew what was about to happen.”

He was charged with one count of first-degree assault and battery.