NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is in custody after allegedly burglarizing the new Trident Behavioral Health center in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a reported burglary Sunday night at the future site of the Trident Behavioral Health center on Ingleside Blvd around 8:15 p.m.

The property manager told officers that a vehicle had backed up to a fence with the rear door open.

He reported that the suspect had bolt cutters and was walking around with containers of hospital supplies and power tools that were behind a locked gate.

Officers found that padlocks on the containers had been cut.

NCPD made a traffic stop on the vehicle as it was turning on Ingleside Blvd.

The driver claimed he was coming from his mom’s house and was driving home.

Bolt cutters, a pry bar, and other tools in the vehicle linked him to the burglary.

Police arrested Casey Allen Jamison (40) on the charges of 2nd-degree burglary and possession of a burglary tool.