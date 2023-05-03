NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department made an arrest after a stolen vehicle was recovered Tuesday with the help of a tracking phone.

According to a report, police met with a victim who stated she met a man, identified as Ben Lamont Mitchell (21), at Smitty’s Place on Rivers Avenue.

The victim then noticed Mitchell got inside her vehicle, a 2011 Chevy Malibu, and drove away when she was talking with another patron at the bar.

Police searched a nearby Murphy’s gas station for the vehicle after the victim called Mitchell, and was told he was at that location. Neither Mitchell nor the vehicle was found.

The victim then told police she left her other cell phone in the vehicle and began to track it to Crossroads Drive.

Police conducted another sweep of the area of located Mitchell inside the aforementioned vehicle.

A showup positively identified Mitchell as the suspect.

He was charged with grand larceny and driving under suspension. He is currently held on a $10,000 bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center.