NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing charges after he got into a scuffle over his car being towed on Wednesday evening.

North Charleston Police Department officers responded to Robertson Blvd in North Charleston around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a reported assault.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated that he was attempting to repossess a vehicle when the suspect, later identified as Edward Javon Chisolm, ran across the street and got into the vehicle while it was on the lift. The victim told police that after he informed Chisolm that he could not pay for the release of the vehicle, Chisolm became agitated.

At that point, the victim told Chisolm that he would drop the vehicle because he “did not want to fight with him.” As the victim was attempting to remove the car from the lift, Chisolm got into the tow truck on top of the victim and attempted to grab the controls.

A report states that the victim “feared for his life” and pulled a handgun from underneath the steering wheel, which Chisolm tried to grab, shot one round into the ceiling so Chisolm could not “potentially shoot him” and dropped the firearm on the passenger’s side

Dashcam footage from the incident showed a brief scuffle and the victim notified police that a second individual grabbed the gun and handed it to Chisolm. The victim reported he was pulled from the truck onto the ground and kicked by the second individual.

The report further states that in the background of the dashcam video, the second suspect can be heard saying “you got lucky for your ******* life boy.”

The victim was able to drive away in his truck and contacted 911.

Chisolm was found with the vehicle in a nearby parking lot. He was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.