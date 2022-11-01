NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man for robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint and stealing dozens of lottery tickets.

According to the report, Joseph Jefferson Jr. (33) entered the Sunoco on the 4300 block of Dorchester Road around 1:00 a.m. and demanded the cashier give him everything in the register. The cashier told police that Jefferson walked behind the register and threatened him with a foldable knife.

Before leaving, Jefferson allegedly took several sleeves of lottery tickets as well.

The cashier provided a description of the suspect to police, then NCPD got an anonymous tip that Jefferson was at a residence on Bennett Yard Road.

Officers arrived at the location and found a person matching the description provided by the cashier. Jefferson was sitting on the porch holding a lottery ticket that matched the stolen tickets and tried to hide it when officers approached, according to the report.

Officers found another ticket in his pocket and 28 tickets sitting next to him.

Jefferson was detained and, after being positively identified by the cashier, was arrested for armed robbery.