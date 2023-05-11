NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Johns Island man was arrested Wednesday after police found an explosive device, narcotics, and a firearm during a traffic stop.

According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, Brett May (39) was pulled over around 3:23 p.m. on Northwoods Boulevard for a window tint violation.

During the stop, May stated he was in a rush to cash a settlement check at a Synovus Bank nearby.

May was recognized by the officer from a previous narcotics-related incident where he overdosed.

When the officer asked if he had any drugs or weapons in the vehicle he answered no and denied consent to have his truck searched.

The officer ran a records check and learned that May had a possible warrant out of Mount Pleasant, the report states.

May was then detained while a K9 officer was deployed to perform a drug sniff on the truck.

After the K9 was alerted to multiple areas of the truck, the officer then performed a probable cause search.

During the search, the officer found a black duffel bag containing a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, ammunition magazines, baggies containing a “rock-like substance,” and numerous pills.

The rock-like substance tested presumptive for methamphetamine and the pills tested presumptive for fentanyl.

The officer also found multiple glass pipes, syringes, and blowtorch-style lighters, according to the report.

The officer then searched the covered truck bed and found a cooler containing a cardboard cylinder with a fuse seemingly coming from the side of it.

The Charleston County Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the location, and investigated the device.

May is charged with eight counts of possession/manufacturing of an explosive, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, jail records show.

He is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.