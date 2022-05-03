NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man is facing a charge for allegedly sexually a minor in early April.

Marco Tulio Lopez-Andres, 27, was arrested Monday for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, less than 11 years old.

The North Charleston Police Department received a report on April 7 alleging Lopez-Andres sexually assaulted a juvenile. The complainant is the uncle of the juvenile victim, a report reads.

The juvenile met with a nurse due to the assault happening less than 72 hours before officers responded.

Officers collected items from the incident to be investigated.