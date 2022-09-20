NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston.

According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September.

The following businesses were targeted:

Trane

Jimmy’s Auto Parts

Ferguson Plumbing Supply

1910 Morning Side

Port City Supply

Palmetto Freight

LEC

Mack is also accused of breaking into NCPD’s warehouse.

He was arrested and charged with nine counts of burglary, two counts of auto breaking and entering, and one count of grand larceny.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.