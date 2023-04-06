NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he pointed a gun at a tow truck driver.

Around 3:16 a.m. Thursday, an officer with the North Charleston Police Department met with a tow truck driver who stated a man pointed a gun at him while he was repossessing a vehicle on Elms Spring Drive, according to a police report.

While the driver was securing the vehicle on the truck, the suspect, D’Andre Parker (26), ran outside demanding for the vehicle to be lowered and released.

When Parker was told his vehicle was being repossessed, he allegedly pulled out a black handgun and commanded the driver to “unstrap the car and let it go.”

With the pistol against his back, the driver complied and released the vehicle.

Parker then got inside the vehicle and parked it. The tow truck driver left the location and contacted authorities.

Police arrived at the location and saw the vehicle before Parker drove off and a traffic stop was initiated.

Parker was identified as the suspect after police performed a show-up.

He was then arrested on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm and first-degree assault and battery.

He is currently held at the Charleston County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.