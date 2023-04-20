NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department announced an arrest following a fatal shooting on April 12.

Michael Morrison, 20, surrendered himself to detectives Thursday and is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, NCPD said in a release.

Police responded to the April 12 shooting and located a man who was shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 18-year-old Tyrell Brown of North Charleston.

An investigation identified Morrison as the suspect.

He is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.