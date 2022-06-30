NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a December 2021 murder.

On Dec. 27, 2021, officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Sumner Ave in reference to a shooting. Two victims later died at the scene.

An investigation determined Rashiean Richmond Washington, 25, was involved in the incident and NCPD has warrants out for his arrest.

Washington is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and 2nd-degree arson.

Washington is described as a Black male, approximately 5′ 03″ and weighing 140 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NCPD Tip Line at (843) 607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.