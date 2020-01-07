NCPD: Man wanted for questioning in accidental shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is searching for Donald Lee White Jr. (19).

White is wanted for questioning in reference to what NCPD is calling an accidental shooting that injured a 7-year-old girl on Saturday night.

NCPD clarified that there are no active warrants on White.

White is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5’7 tall and weighing 140 pounds.

He has no distinctive scars, marks, or tattoos.

If you have information on white, please contact Detective Van Tine at (843) 740-5875 or vantiner@northcharleston.org

You can also contact NCPD at (843) 554-5700 or ncpddetectives@northcharleston.org