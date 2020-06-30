NCPD: One arrested following early morning shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 7:21 a.m. on Tuesday, near Helm Avenue and Gravely Avenue.

According to NCPD, a witness saw a man step out of a dark grey four-door sedan, which was stopped at the intersection, and begin shooting at a subject with an AR style rifle before fleeing in the direction of Rivers Avenue. Evidence at the scene corroborated the story, as 14 spent Hornady .223 casings were located in the roadway.

Officers located the victim, who identified the shooter as Joshua Weeks (18). The victim explained that the mother of his child and the mother of Weeks’ child have an “ongoing dispute.” He provided information about both women, as well as an idea of where Weeks may be located.

NCPD went to the residence, where they found a car matching the descriptions given by the witness and the victim. Weeks was detained. While being interviewed, he tried to tell officers that he had been sleeping there all night, but other residents of the house gave conflicting stories, reporting that Weeks had just arrived that morning.

The homeowner gave NCPD consent to search the residence, and they discovered “an AR style rifle (Make DB, with an obliterated serial number) shoved behind the washer and dryer.” It was loaded with Hornady .223 ammunition, the same that was found at the scene of the crime.

Weeks is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number.