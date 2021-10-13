NCPD: One dead after shooting on Crossroads Drive in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston PD is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in the area of Crossroads Drive in North Charleston.

NCPD responded to 7950 Crossroads Drive around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday morning for a report of a male victim who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located the victim deceased from sustaining gunshots.

An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

