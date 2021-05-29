NCPD: One injured in early Saturday morning shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left one person injured.

According to NCPD, officers were called to the 4900 block of O’Hear Avenue shortly after midnight.

They found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment. NCPD did not give details on the victim’s current condition.

NCPD said it is unclear where the shooting took place, and no suspect information is available at this time.