NCPD: One transported following shooting in adults-only community

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Wednesday responded to reports of shots fired in The Elms of Charleston, a private community for residents age 55 and up.

Residents reported multiple shots fired, with one resident telling News 2 that she heard five shots.

According to NCPD, crews arrived on scene at Hadley Court around 8:00 p.m. They spoke to a 76-year-old woman whose car had been hit by the gunfire.

NCPD found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound laying in the road, with a firearm laying nearby. He was transported to the hospital.

Investigators spoke to neighbors and attempted to gather security camera footage, according to one resident.

Currently, NCPD believes that the gunshot wound was “intentionally self-inflicted.” They said that the man did not live in the community.