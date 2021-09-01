NCPD: Over 30 illegal guns confiscated in August

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) confiscated over 30 illegal guns during the month of August.

According to NCPD, the guns were either unlawfully carried or unlawfully possessed.

The agency shared a collage of the firearms on their Facebook page and said that officers are working proactively to reduce crime in the community.

A recent operation by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies charged 13 people for their involvement in drug and firearms conspiracies around the Lowcountry. Acting US Attorney for the District of South Carolina, M. Rhett DeHart, thanked “local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies… for their unwavering partnership in making our communities safer.”