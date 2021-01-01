NCPD reports: Suspects steal nearly $2,000 in string of armed robberies, assaults

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday released initial reports pertaining to a string of Thursday afternoon armed robberies, for which one man and two juveniles were arrested.

According to the reports, the first robbery occurred around 3:41 p.m. at a mobile home park on the 1500 block of Sumner Avenue. A man reported three individuals approaching him with a gun and demanding “everything he had.” The victim only had pocket change, and one of suspects pistol whipped him in the face.

The victim was taken to Trident Emergency Room with a busted lip.

The second incident happened around 4:06 p.m. at Railroad Avenue/Dalton Street. This victim said that one of the suspects shoved a pistol in his chest, while another suspect went through his pockets. The suspects stole $600 in cash as well as a phone worth an estimated $400 and a wallet worth $25.

The third robbery took place around 4:57 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 5000 block of Piedmont Avenue. The victim said that the suspects stole a $600 check, $250 in cash, an iPhone 6, and identity documents from him, then fled on foot.

Two of the victims described the suspects’ vehicle as black with temporary tags. Officers in the area spotted the vehicle around 5:27 p.m., conducted a traffic stop, and found evidence of the robberies.

The adult suspect has been identified as Dajuan Skyy Ceasar (20) of North Charleston. One juvenile male and one juvenile female were also involved, but have not yet been identified. All three are being charged with three counts of armed robbery.

Ceasar is also being charged with three counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime and two counts of first degree assault and battery.

NCPD says that the suspects are being investigated in connection to other similar incidents that have happened in the area.