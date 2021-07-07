NCPD: Leceque Road shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with involuntary manslaughter

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – NCPD officers respond to a July 5 shooting and possible victim inside the residence of 4853 Lecque Road – the incident occurred at approximately 1:10 A.M.

Officials say when officers arrive to the scene, an 18-year-old female victim was found laying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Charleston County EMS after NCPD cleared the scene.

Investigators identified Jamie Harris as the suspect.

After an interview, Harris was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

This is an developing story, and we will update as we receive new information.