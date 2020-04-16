NCPD searching for shooting suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is searching for “a black female in her 40’s wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans” around the 4200 block of Rivers Avenue.

According to NCPD, officers responded to a store on the 4200 block of Rivers Avenue around 4:13 p.m. “in reference to an individual who walked into the store with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.”

The victim, a 55 year-old black male, told officers that he knows the suspect, and that he last saw her around 4241 Rivers Ave. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

The victim was transported to MUSC.