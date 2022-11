NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a “potentially armed and dangerous” person of interest in connection to an attempted murder and carjacking.

According to NCPD, the incidents happened on October 29 on the 1200 block of 2nd Street North around 1:00 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact NCPD at (843) 607-2076.