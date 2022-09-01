NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced the seizure of two dozen guns last month as they work to curb gun violence in the area.

According to NCPD, officers seized 24 illegally carried or possessed guns during August.

Credit: North Charleston Police Department

The seizures resulted in 22 arrests.

Including August, NCPD has reported taking more than 200 illegally carried guns off the streets so far in 2022.

“Our agency continues to be proactive to keep our residents and visitors safe,” a department Facebook post read.

The most recent shooting in North Charleston happened Wednesday night near Barony Circle Park in which one person was injured. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.