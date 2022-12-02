NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday announced the seizure of nearly four dozen guns last month as they work to curb gun violence in the area.

According to NCPD, officers seized 46 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of November. The seizures resulted in 42 arrests.

North Charleston Police Department

NCPD officers have taken 362 illegally carried guns off the streets of North Charleston to date in 2022, resulting in 337 arrests.

“Our officers will continue to be proactive to keep our citizens safe,” a department Facebook post reads.