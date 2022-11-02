NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence.

According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests.

North Charleston Police Department

NCPD officers have taken more than 310 illegally carried guns off the streets of North Charleston to date in 2022.

“Our agency will continue to be proactive to keep our city safe,” a department Facebook post read.