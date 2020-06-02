NCPD: Seven arrested during Monday protests

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested six adults and one juvenile following a “planned demonstration.”

NCPD said that the protest began peacefully, with protesters in communication and coordination with law enforcement officials. The demonstrators were given a designated spot to protest, and when they began marching on Montague Ave, agreed to follow pedestrian and vehicle laws, and follow the 6:00 p.m. curfew. NCPD noted that they “fully support and will assist organizers with planned, peaceful, and orderly protests.”

During the march, “protesters stopped and completely blocked the roadway” in the area of Montague Ave and Arco Lane, which prompted NCPD to issue “several warnings.” Those who did not heed warnings were subsequently arrested.

NCPD was assisted by the SC National Guard, the State Law Enforcement Division, the SC Department of Natural Resources, the SC Highway Patrol, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Goose Creek Police Department.

Brown

Thomas

Jenkins

Ancrum

Johnson-Drayton

Kimble

The following individuals were arrested: