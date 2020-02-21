Coroner identifies victim of Pine Ridge Circle shooting, NCPD still searching for suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 24 year old Elizabeth Aldridge of Charleston. The coroner advised that Aldridge died on scene from a gunshot wound.

ORIGINAL:

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is searching for a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Pine Ridge Circle Thursday evening.

Initial reports stated that a black male wearing a black jacket fled from the scene.

NCPD has since released a narrative of the events.

According to the report, the responding officer was waived down by bystanders and ushered over to a blue sedan sitting in the middle of the road.

He discovered the victim (a white female), with another woman on top of her frantically trying to stop bleeding by holding clothing over the gun shot wound. The officer moved the assisting female and noticed that the victim was “bleeding profusely.” Officers removed the victim from the car and laid her on the ground to attempt CPR.

Officers continued CPR until EMS/Fire arrived; the victim died shortly after EMS arrived.

NCPD spoke to one witness who said that she let the victim into her apartment to use the restroom and caught her stealing. The witness then told the victim to leave, which she did. A short time later, the witness heard gun shots and ran outside to find the victim shot, according to the report.

NCPD is still investigating.