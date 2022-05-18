NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting another woman with a pipe during an argument.

Officers responded to a residence in North Charleston shortly after midnight in reference to a reported disturbance.

According to the incident report, the victim said Amber Blejski, 34, had recently moved out of the residence and had returned to pick up her belongings. The victim told officers that Blejski started a verbal argument, grabbed a pipe, and struck the victim twice in the upper arm.

Blejski reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, but was located walking nearby and arrested.

She was charged with third-degree assault and battery and booked into Al Cannon Detention Center.