NCPD: Suspect robbed North Charleston business, assaulted employee

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MGN

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted an employee during a robbery in North Charleston

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, a black male suspect entered a business in the 3300 block of Rivers Avenue Monday afternoon wearing a black ski mask.

Once inside, Deckard said the suspect brandished what the clerk believed to be a firearm.

He said the suspect assaulted the victim, demanded money and pulled items off the counter before fleeing with a bank bag.

The suspect as not located after a search of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES