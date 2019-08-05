NCPD: Suspect robbed North Charleston business, assaulted employee

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted an employee during a robbery in North Charleston

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, a black male suspect entered a business in the 3300 block of Rivers Avenue Monday afternoon wearing a black ski mask.

Once inside, Deckard said the suspect brandished what the clerk believed to be a firearm.

He said the suspect assaulted the victim, demanded money and pulled items off the counter before fleeing with a bank bag.

The suspect as not located after a search of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department. The incident remains under investigation.