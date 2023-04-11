NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men are jailed on assault charges after they reportedly assaulted a woman early Tuesday morning.

According to a report obtained by counton2.com, officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a physical assault just before 1:40 a.m. on Stall Road.

When officers arrived they located a woman with a large gash near her eye. The woman told officers that after having a few beers with her roommate, Ivan Santiago-Sanchez (26), Ivan had made sexual advances toward her.

The woman declined the advances before Santiago-Sanchez began to berate her and the two had a verbal exchange that turned physical.

“Ivan reached across the table and began striking [redacted] in the face with a closed fist, landing an estimated 15 blows,” the report read.

The woman also told officers she may have been struck with a beer bottle or chair but wasn’t certain.

The altercation was broken up by other occupants inside the residence.

Ivan was then charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Following the initial call, police responded back to the same residence for another reported assault around 3 a.m.

When police arrived back, the victim stated that Juan Francisco Sanchez-Santiago (25); who is Ivan’s brother, had headbutted her.

The woman stated to police that Juan was angry because his brother was arrested.

Officers noticed fresh drops of blood on the victim’s face over her abrasions from the assault prior.

Juan was charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Both brothers are held on bonds at the Al Cannon Detention Center.