NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested after being accused of hitting a person with a vehicle amid a dispute in North Charleston.

According to North Charleston Police, the incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. along the 2000 block of W. Jimtown Drive. Police arrived at the location and met with a witness, sitting in a car, who stated his brother’s ex-girlfriend, later identified as Celine Swinton.

Swinton (18) allegedly slashed the tires of the car and was asked to pay for the damages.

She aggressively returned to the location, driving recklessly as an altercation ensued, the report stated. “Swinton then aggressively backed again, striking the victim,” and damaged several other items including fences, mailboxes, and a tree.”

There was another victim who managed to get out of the way of the vehicle but was hit by flying debris.

One victim was transported.

Swinton then led officers in a short police chase along Rivers Avenue before being arrested.

She was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and battery and is currently held at Al Cannon Detention Center.