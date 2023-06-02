NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say an argument between two sisters led to an exchange of gunfire early Friday morning in North Charleston.

Jazzmen Lesston, 32, is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and unlawful conduct toward a child, Charleston County jail record show.

Around 12:45 a.m., an officer with the North Charleston Police Department was responding to a call on Torgerson Avenue when he overheard gunshots near the area.

Another officer advised that a vehicle was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed and sped through a stop sign near Attaway Street toward Remount Road.

As the officer tried to catch up with the vehicle, another call was received reporting a vandalism by gunfire incident on Larry Street. The speeding vehicle then ran through a traffic signal at Remount Road and Attaway Street before making a left turn, a police report stated.

Police then caught up with the vehicle, initiated a traffic stop, and commanded the occupants to exit.

During an investigation, police observed multiple areas of the vehicle hit by gunfire with one passenger nearly struck. No weapons were found inside the vehicle or along Remount Road.

However, NCPD said marijuana; amounting to over 30 grams, was found inside the vehicle.

Police learned that Lesston and her sister were arguing over money before Lesston fired multiple shots at the home on Larry Street as she was leaving the location. Her sister then returned fire from the porch of the home toward Lesston who was inside the vehicle.

The home was struck multiple times near the front door, in close proximity to five juveniles.

She is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.