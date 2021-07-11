NCPD: One arrested for murder after woman killed in domestic incident

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – NCPD officers responded to a local medical facility on Sunday at 9:06 A.M., in reference to a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived to the scene, she was pronounced dead by Charleston County EMS.

The incident occurred on the 5500 Block of Blackwell Street after a domestic related incident.

Denzel Laron Washington, 28, was identified as the suspect – Washington was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Washington’s bond hearing will be held on July 12.

The scene is still under investigation by NCPD and the Charleston County Coroner.

Editor’s Note: News 2 will update this story as we receive new information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!