NCPD: One arrested for murder after woman killed in domestic incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – NCPD officers responded to a local medical facility on Sunday at 9:06 A.M., in reference to a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived to the scene, she was pronounced dead by Charleston County EMS.

The incident occurred on the 5500 Block of Blackwell Street after a domestic related incident.

Denzel Laron Washington, 28, was identified as the suspect – Washington was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Washington’s bond hearing will be held on July 12.

The scene is still under investigation by NCPD and the Charleston County Coroner.

Editor’s Note: News 2 will update this story as we receive new information.