CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested four people who led deputies on a chase through a James Island neighborhood Saturday.

According to the report, a deputy observed a truck swerving multiple times and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver kept going, and the deputy noted that he “saw the occupants making furtive movements toward the center console and floorboard area.”

The driver eventually pulled over, but the deputy said that the brake lights stayed on, then the reverse lights came on and the deputy tried to call for backup. Before the deputy could approach, the driver took off again, according to the report.

The driver led CCSO on a chase around James Island, driving through several neighborhoods at speeds of over 55 miles per hour, cutting through yards, and and hitting multiple cars. The occupants also threw a silver shotgun out the window.

At one point, the driver got on the James Island Expressway traveling in the wrong direction before getting off the Expressway and driving down Maybank Highway at over 100 miles per hour.

Deputies hit the truck with stop sticks and the driver kept going despite parts of the tires disconnecting from the truck.

The pursuit finally ended when the driver crashed into a ditch.

Three people got out of the truck and ran. One man tried to hide in a home, but the homeowner wouldn’t let him in. Deputies eventually took all three into custody.

In the truck, deputies found shotgun shells, “a glass pipe with white residue on it consistent with drug use,” and a digital scale with powder residue on it.

Deputies arrested the occupants of the truck on the following charges:

Kenneth Poole (26)

Failure to stop for blue lights

Possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

Driving under suspicion (3rd)

Hit and run with property damage

Failure to give information and render aid

Operating an uninsured vehicle (x2)

Hit and run with property damage (attended vehicle)

Debra-Ann Jordan-Whitehead (29):

Possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Littering

Resisting arrest

Hold (x2) for outstanding warrants from the Department of Probation and Parole and Dorchester County

Austin Brinson (21):

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Resisting arrest

Possession of marijuana

Littering

Bond for Poole, Jordan-Whitehead, and Brinson was set at $172,792.50; $10,150; and $80,765 respectively.