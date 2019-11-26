New evidence released in Heather Elvis disappearance

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators recently released new files of evidence in the Heather Elvis disappearance case.

Right now, Sidney and Tammy Moorer are each serving 30 years in prison for kidnapping. The couple told investigators they were in an ‘open relationship.’

Sidney Moorer told investigators that he dated and slept with Heather Elvis, despite being married. In a separate interview, Tammy Moorer explained her relationship with her husband.

“I had boyfriends,” Tammy Moorer said. “We had an open marriage. It’s okay I could care less if he had sex with 100 people it doesn’t bother me.”

Sidney Moorer said when he ended things with Elvis to focus on his marriage, Elvis continued to call him.

Surveillance video shows Sidney calling Elvis from a payphone the day she disappeared. Phone records show the call lasted three minutes and that Elvis called back nine times within 35 minutes.

Neither Sidney nor Tammy gave a clear explanation as to what might have happened to Elvis.

“We’re just trying to get to the bottom of this with her being missing. Hopefully, she turns out,” said one investigator.

“That would be fantastic because everything’s like oh she’s fine,” Sidney said. “She disappeared and ran off and did whatever the hell she did.”

Both Sidney and Tammy were arrested about a month after the recordings. All of this evidence was released when a gag was lifted in the case.