No bond set for woman arrested in 2008 Baby Boy Horry case

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The woman arrested in the 2008 Baby Boy Horry case was held over to circuit court on Tuesday.

The Horry County judge told Jennifer Sahr, 32, the county court had no jurisdiction to set bond for a homicide charge and sent her to circuit court. Her initial appearance there will be May 1 at the Horry County Judicial Center.

Sahr also was ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family.

Sahr was served with a warrant for homicide by child abuse. Police say she is the mother of the baby wrapped in a tote bag and left inside a box.

Horry County police said the Carolina Regional Fugitive US Marshals Task Force apprehended Jennifer Sahr in North Myrtle Beach. She is being held at J Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to the arrest warrant, “It was determined the child had survived birth and is believed to have been alive when it was abandoned. Through the course of the investigation, it was confirmed the defendant, Jennifer Sahr, was the biological mother of the child,” the warrant states. “She was the one responsible for the neglect of the child, failing to supply the child with adequate food, clothing, shelter, or healthcare which did result in the child’s death.”