NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly made false 911 calls.

According to North Charleston Police, Tyrese Chisolm (47) is accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend’s mother by “constantly playing on her phone” in the middle of the night.

Police were told that Chisolm would call for authorities to be sent to the mother’s home between the hours of 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Chisolm would make the calls; telling police that “it’s an emergency,” a police report read.

The mother told police that Chisolm was upset because her daughter did not want a relationship with him.

She also asked Chisolm to stop and that he also made similar calls to other relatives.

Chisolm was charged with stalking and five counts of using 911 unlawfully.