NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing multiple charges after he is accused in a shooting Tuesday morning, according to a police report.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded just after 2:30 a.m. to the area of Dorchester Road and Leslie Street for a reported shooting.

Police were given a description of the suspect, identified as Hurlan Dunlap (51), and were told that he fired a shot from a handgun. Once Dunlap was located, he tried to flee on foot from authorities before being apprehended a short time later.

Officers weren’t able to find a firearm on Dunlap’s person, however, a .380-caliber bullet was found in his pocket, the report states. Police then found a handgun hidden in a bush about 15 yards away from Dunlap.

The report also mentioned that Dunlap had glossy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol.

He also refused to take a breath test.

He was charged with discharging a firearm, use of a firearm under the influence, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.