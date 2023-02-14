NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man has been arrested in connection to a Peeping Tom incident that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Preston Gavins, 30, was charged with one count of voyeurism after allegedly peeking into another apartment.

Gavins was also accused of recording the incident, a report states.

The victim reportedly heard banging on their balcony door before seeing Gavins peeking through the glass door and windows of the apartment.

The report read that they saw Gavins looking through their apartment window “several times.”

Gavins is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center with a $100,000 bond, jail records show.