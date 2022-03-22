NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A North Charleston man has been arrested and now faces charges after he exchanged inappropriate messages with whom he thought was a teenage girl on social media.

Douglas Everett Stevenson, 49, is charged with four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Arrest affidavits revealed that Stevenson allegedly sent explicit messages to the “13-year-old”, who was actually an undercover member of the South Carolina Internet Crimes against Children task force.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Stevenson contacted the 13-year-old persona on a social media application, asking to meet her in person and sending several “selfie” pictures.

Stevenson is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.