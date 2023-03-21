NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a 37-year-old man faces multiple charges after he’s accused of assaulting deputies Sunday.

Rashawn Tyus was spotted by nearby deputies yelling profanities in the parking lot of a Sonoco gas station on Rivers Avenue late Sunday night.

He then charged toward deputies, threw a bag of chips at a CCSO-marked vehicle, and provoked a physical altercation with law enforcement, affidavits read.

Deputies placed Tyus into custody and charged him with littering and public disorderly conduct.

Then, Tyus allegedly spat toward and physically assaulted deputies while being detained, resulting in him incurring two additional charges of throwing bodily fluids on an employee.

He’s currently held on a $10,722 bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center.