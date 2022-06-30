NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing attempted murder charges after a reported shooting at a North Charleston convenience store.

North Charleston Police Department officers responded to Centre Point Emergency at approximately 8:14 p.m. on June 22 in reference to a woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim told officers the incident occurred at the A-1 Grocery on Dorchester Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a “significant amount of blood” and one shell casing.

According to an incident report, the victim advised officers that she had been shot by her boyfriend, Marvin Angelo Pressley Jr., 28. Surveillance video showed Pressley outside of the store at the time of the incident.

He was arrested on June 29 and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jail records show Pressley has been arrested on a slew of charges dating back 11 years.

He is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.