North Charleston man charged with felony DUI after officer-involved Saturday crash, SCHP confirms

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms Judd Novak, 49, of North Charleston has been charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury after a Saturday collision involving a Berkeley County deputy.

Novak was hospitalized after sustaining injuries following the accident – upon his release, he was taken into custody.

Novak is currently held at the Charleston County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

The collision on Saturday is still under investigation.

“This is the fifth time, recently, that a Berkeley County deputy has been injured in the line of duty by a drunk

driver.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “There is no excuse to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after you have been drinking. There are many options that would prevent the injury or death of an innocent

motorist.”

