NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. (WCBD) – A man was arrested in North Charleston Thursday night after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle on Orvin Street.

According to a report provided by the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), authorities were called to a hit-and-run involving property damage around 10:20 p.m. at Orvin Street. Police met with the owner of the property.

Officers were directed to a black Buick Regal and approached the car to see a man sleeping in the driver seat, and a scent of marijuana coming from the inside.

The car also had fresh dirt on the hood, damage to the front bumper, and a warm engine, police said.

After being unable to wake the suspect, identified as Jared Magwood (40), officers removed him from the car and placed him under arrest.

Magwood was charged with hit-and-run with property damage and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He is currently held at Al Cannon Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.