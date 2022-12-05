NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A North Charleston man will spend ten years behind bars for the sexual exploitation of a minor, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.

23-year-old David Curtis White pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 120 months in prison to be followed by a lifetime of court-ordered supervision.

In 2020, the mother of a then 11-year-old discovered that the child had communicated with and sent sexually explicit images to another user–later identified as White– on Snapchat, according to court documents.

Authorities said White pretended to be a minor and began communicating with the victim on Omegle, an online chat website, before exchanging Snapchat usernames.

According to the attorney general’s office, investigators also discovered “hundreds” of child pornography images and videos on White’s electronic devices.

The case was investigated by the FBI.