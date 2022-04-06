CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man who fled from police in March 2018 was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Alouis Taylor (37), was arrested after officers found his abandoned vehicle, with drugs and a loaded gun inside, after fleeing from police at an apartment complex.

While patrolling the Bridgeview apartment complex, officers noticed Taylor was sitting alone in a running car with no lights engaged – they also could smell marijuana and saw a bag of white powder in plain view.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, Taylor reversed and almost hit an officer with his driver-side door before attempting to drive away and hitting another parked car.

Taylor erratically drove through the property before fleeing on foot.

Officers found a bag in the car’s cupholder containing cocaine, a loaded gun hidden behind a panel near the door, and five pounds of marijuana abandoned nearby.

Taylor’s car was also modified to have a secret compartment installed in the passenger seat, officers discovered.

USAO said Taylor had an extensive criminal history of assaulting police in addition to drug and weapons offenses, and was already federally supervised after previous offenses.

He was sentenced to 156 months in federal prison which will be followed by a six-year term of court-ordered supervision.