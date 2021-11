NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man in connection to a Monday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.

According to NCPD, Dartez Fergunson Jr. was arrested Tuesday for picking up the suspect after a shooting at a gas station on Dorchester Road.

Fergunson allegedly drove the suspect away from the scene. He is facing charges of accessory after the fact of murder and possession of a handgun by persons unlawful.