NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in the area of I-26 and Dorchester Rd.

According to NCPD, a car was traveling between 1-26 and Dorchester Rd. when an unknown vehicle approached started shooting at the first car.

Police say a male was struck by gunfire and died at the scene.

The victim’s and suspects identity is unknown at this time.

NCPD Detectives and the Charleston County Coroner are investigating the incident.

This is breaking news, with limited details available at this time. Count on 2 for updates.