North Charleston PD investigating fatal shooting on Oldridge Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Monday night shooting on Oldridge Road that left one person dead.

Officers arrived shortly before 9:00 p.m. to the area of Oldridge Road and Warsaw Road after receiving reports of shots fired.

They found a man who thought he was hit when someone shot through the window of his car, but found that he was actually cut by glass fragments. While officers were speaking to the first victim, a man told them that there was another victim down the road.

Officers found that victim laying in the road with a fatal gunshot wound.

Several vehicles and a home in the area were damaged by gunfire as well.

NCPD has not yet arrested anyone in the case and the investigation is ongoing.