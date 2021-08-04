North Charleston PD seeks person of interest connecting to July 6 homicide in convenience store parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) seeks the identity of an individual in relation to a homicide that happened on July 6 at approximately 11:55 P.M in a convenience store parking lot on Dorchester Road.

The homicide occurred in the rear parking lot at the Andrews Mart located at 3713 Dorchester Road.

No warrants are active for the pictured individual at this time – anyone with information regarding the individual’s identity is asked to contact Detective Russ at (843) 740-2859 or any on-duty detective.

Those who want to remain anonymous can also contact the NCPD Tip Line at (843) 607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

A cash reward is offered if any information leads to an arrest.

